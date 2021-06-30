Devonte’ Graham announces second annual youth basketball camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas All-American and current Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham will hold his second annual youth basketball ProCamp in Overland Park, Kansas.

On August 6 at Shawnee Mission South High School, the Devonte’ Graham Basketball ProCamp will host participants of all skill levels in grades 1-12. According to the media release, camp attendees will learn fundamental basketball skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with the star guard.

Each camper will receive a limited-edition camp t-shirt, a souvenir autograph and a team photo with Devonte’.

Graham will be joined by a selection of prep and college coaches from the area.

Coordinators state the event will follow all CDC, state and local guidelines as it relates to social distancing and the health and safety of all participants in a strict manner.

In the 2020-21 NBA regular season, Graham averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists.

Registration and information are available online.

