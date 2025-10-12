Dickey runs for 263 yards as No. 9 Texas Tech overcomes Morton's injury to beat Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cameron Dickey ran for 263 yards and two long touchdowns, Will Hammond scored twice after replacing injured quarterback Behren Morton and No. 9 Texas Tech beat Kansas 42-17 on Saturday night.

Dickey sprinted 71 yards on the first offensive play for the Red Raiders and added a 55-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

Texas Tech (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) had 372 yards rushing and recovered from a malaise after Morton's injury in the school's first game as an AP top 10 team since 2013.

A 21-0 Texas Tech lead was down to four points at the break when the Jayhawks (4-3, 2-2) scored on three of their first four possessions after Morton appeared to injure his lower right leg on a sack in the second quarter. He didn't return.

Hammond threw an interception and the Red Raiders punted on his other three possessions before halftime. But the redshirt freshman ran 20 yards for a touchdown on the first drive of the second half.

Dickey's second long TD put Texas Tech up 35-17, and Hammond's 10-yard run finished the scoring. Hammond had 61 yards rushing.

It's the third time Hammond has come on with Morton not returning this season. Morton hyperextended his right knee in a 67-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season opener and was sidelined in a 34-10 win over Utah after taking a hard hit to the head.

Jalon Daniels threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas, which dropped to 1-12 in Lubbock and has lost 24 of 26 meetings with the Red Raiders.

The takeaway

Kansas: The Jayhawks had all the momentum with the way they finished the first half after Morton's injury. They couldn't sustain it. Kansas punted on its five possessions after the break.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders gave up some big pass plays to help Kansas get back in the game, but still sacked Daniels eight times. David Bailey had three of them. Texas Tech had a ninth sack on backup Cole Ballard in the final seconds.

Up next

Kansas: Off next week before getting rival Kansas State at home Oct. 25.

Texas Tech: At No. 21 Arizona State, the defending Big 12 champion, next Saturday.

