Final Four bound: Kansas basketball rallies in 2nd half to crush Miami

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team's quest for a national title will continue after the team rallied in the second half to beat Miami on Sunday.

KU, who went into halftime down six, is moving on to the Final Four for the first time since 2018.

In the first half, the Jayhawks struggled to shoot from the arc, going 0-5. The team also struggled on the free throw line making only three on nine attempts.

Miami guard Kameron McGusty kept the Jayhawks on their toes scoring 14 in the first half. He finished with 18 points on the day.

Coming out of halftime, KU went on an 18-5 run in the first six minutes of the second half led by forward David McCormack.

Ochai Ajbaji, a Kansas City area native and Oak Park High School graduate, led the Jayhawks in scoring with 18 points.

McCormack, who was the Jayhawks' second-leading scorer, finished the game with 15 points and was the presence KU needed throughout the game.

Christian Braun, a Blue Valley Northwest graduate, finished with 12 points of his own.

Late in the game, Miami went on 3:16 minute scoring drought allowing KU to pull away. The Hurricanes were held to just 15 points in the second half.

KU's win marks the 16th time the team has gone to the Final Four. It's fourth time under head coach Bill Self.

The Jayhawks will play Villanova University on Saturday, April 2, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game is set for 5:09 p.m.