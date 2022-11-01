Watch Now
Former Jayhawks forward Gethro Muscadin dies from injuries suffered in December 2021 car crash

Posted at 1:10 PM, Nov 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas Jayhawks forward Gethro Muscadin died Monday after suffering from injuries caused by a single-vehicle, rollover crash on the Kansas Turnpike in December 2021.

Head coach Bill Self confirmed Muscadin's death Tuesday in a Twitter post.

Muscadin played in 11 games for Kansas during the 2020-21 season, including against USC in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Muscadin entered the transfer portal the following year and landed at the University of New Mexico, one of the first teams to give him an offer back in 2019.

After coming off the bench for all 11 games with Kansas, Muscadin started nine of 12 games with New Mexico, averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest. He left the program amicably shortly before the accident.

