Furphy, Kolek, Filipowski headline list of best available players entering the NBA draft's 2nd round

NEW YORK — Kansas Jayhawks' Johnny Furphy is among those on the list of best players remaining on the board ahead of the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft Thursday night.

Duke's Kyle Filipowski and Marquette's Tyler Kolek were productive college players who were Associated Press second-team All-Americans. Both were projected to be possible first-round picks in the NBA draft.

Instead, they are among the headliners of top players still waiting to hear their names called after Wednesday night's first round of the draft.

The new two-day format resumes Thursday with the second round and Toronto on the clock holding the No. 31 overall pick. Here's a look at some of the top prospects still available:

Johnny Furphy, Kansas

The 6-8, 189-pound freshman wing from Australia showed his potential averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds)for the last 18 games of the season. He's not a great athlete and his defense is a question, but his perimeter size and shooting offers floor-spacing potential that fits today's NBA game. Furphy has time to improve; he doesn't turn 20 until December.

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

The 6-foot-11, 230-pound Filipowski — who was in the NBA green room Wednesday night in New York — averaged 15.8 points and 8.6 rebounds over two seasons with the Blue Devils.

He isn't an elite athlete but he's a steady producer who has improved his 3-point shot and shotblocking, the latter being a necessity last year as Duke's interior anchor after the departure of Dereck Lively II to the draft. Filipowski also improved his footwork and mobility after hip surgeries before last season, giving him potential as a high-floor play for a team seeking frontcourt help.

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

The 6-1, 197-pound Kolek is a four-year playmaker with range who could be a valuable fit for a team in need of a point guard. Kolek averaged 7.6 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 39.3% from 3-point range over the last two seasons.

Kolek averaged 15.3 points while leading Division I with 7.7 assists last season, helping Marquette reach the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013.

Bobi Klintman, Australia

The 6-9, 212-pound forward flashed potential in a year at Wake Forest, averaging 8.5 points while shooting 40.9% (18 of 44) from 3-point range in his last 11 games. He spent last season with Cairns in Australia's National Basketball League, shooting 36% from behind the arc there.

He has length (6-11 wingspan) and could thrive as a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter who can also attack defensive closeouts off the dribble.

Tyler Smith, G League Ignite

The 6-9, 224-pound forward bypassed college basketball, first with two seasons in the Overtime Elite developmental program before moving to Ignite. He offers potential as a lob threat and outside shooter (36.4% on 3s) with a 7-1 wingspan.

Others of note: