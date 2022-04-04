Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

GALLERY: KU vs. UNC NCAA Championship game

The University of Kansas Jayhawks are taking on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA Championship game in New Orleans Monday night. KSHB 41 is compiling photos from Lawrence, Kansas City and New Orleans as the Jayhawks fight for their fourth national title.

NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
Kansas fans cheer before a college basketball game against North Carolina in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: Associated Press
NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
Kansas fans cheer before a college basketball game against North Carolina in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: Associated Press
NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
Kansas fans cheer before a college basketball game against North Carolina in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: Associated Press
Ochai Agbaji family at NCAA Championship game April 4, 2022
University of Kansas men's basketball senior Ochai Agbaji's family came to New Orleans to watch him play in the NCAA Championship game on April 4, 2022.Photo by: KSHB 41/Jordan Betts
NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
A Kansas fan arrives before a college basketball game between Kansas and North Carolina in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: Associated Press
NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
Paul Pierce, former NBA player, arrives for a college basketball game between Kansas and North Carolina in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: David J. Phillip/AP
NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
The Kansas band performs before a college basketball game between Kansas and North Carolina in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: David J. Phillip/AP
KC Live! Block April 4, 2022
The KC Live! Block in the Power & Light District begins to fill with University of Kansas fans two hours before the NCAA Championship game tipoff on Monday, April 4, 2022.Photo by: KSHB 41/Leslie DelasBour
Leslie dog photo April 4, 2022
Oliver sits in the Power & Light District waiting for the NCAA Championship game to start on Monday, April 4, 2022.Photo by: KSHB 41/Leslie DelasBour
Dan dog photo April 4, 2022
KU fan Lark is celebrating her birthday today as well as a potential national championship on Monday, April 4, 2022.Photo by: KSHB 41/Dan Cohen
Allen Fieldhouse April 4, 2022
University of Kansas fans wait in line outside Allen Fieldhouse to watch the NCAA Championship game on Monday, April 4, 2022.Photo by: KSHB 41/McKenzie Nelson
Dan KU dog photo
Photo by: KSHB 41/Dan Cohen
Superdome NCAA Championship 2022
A large replica of the NCAA Championship trophy sits outside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans where University of Kansas takes on the University of North Carolina for the national title on Monday, April 4, 2022.Photo by: KSHB 41/Hayley Lewis
KU fans Power and Light April 4, 2022
University of Kansas fans fill up the KC Live! Block in the Power & Light District to watch the NCAA Championship game on Monday, April 4, 2022.Photo by: KSHB 41/Leslie DelasBour
KU fans at Power and Light April 4, 2022
University of Kansas fans fill up the KC Live! Block in the Power & Light District to watch the NCAA Championship game on Monday, April 4, 2022.Photo by: KSHB 41/Leslie DelasBour

GALLERY: KU vs. UNC NCAA Championship game

close-gallery
  • NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
  • NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
  • NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
  • Ochai Agbaji family at NCAA Championship game April 4, 2022
  • NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
  • NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
  • NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
  • KC Live! Block April 4, 2022
  • Leslie dog photo April 4, 2022
  • Dan dog photo April 4, 2022
  • Allen Fieldhouse April 4, 2022
  • Dan KU dog photo
  • Superdome NCAA Championship 2022
  • KU fans Power and Light April 4, 2022
  • KU fans at Power and Light April 4, 2022

Share

Kansas fans cheer before a college basketball game against North Carolina in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Associated Press
Kansas fans cheer before a college basketball game against North Carolina in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Associated Press
Kansas fans cheer before a college basketball game against North Carolina in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Associated Press
University of Kansas men's basketball senior Ochai Agbaji's family came to New Orleans to watch him play in the NCAA Championship game on April 4, 2022.KSHB 41/Jordan Betts
A Kansas fan arrives before a college basketball game between Kansas and North Carolina in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Associated Press
Paul Pierce, former NBA player, arrives for a college basketball game between Kansas and North Carolina in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)David J. Phillip/AP
The Kansas band performs before a college basketball game between Kansas and North Carolina in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)David J. Phillip/AP
The KC Live! Block in the Power & Light District begins to fill with University of Kansas fans two hours before the NCAA Championship game tipoff on Monday, April 4, 2022.KSHB 41/Leslie DelasBour
Oliver sits in the Power & Light District waiting for the NCAA Championship game to start on Monday, April 4, 2022.KSHB 41/Leslie DelasBour
KU fan Lark is celebrating her birthday today as well as a potential national championship on Monday, April 4, 2022.KSHB 41/Dan Cohen
University of Kansas fans wait in line outside Allen Fieldhouse to watch the NCAA Championship game on Monday, April 4, 2022.KSHB 41/McKenzie Nelson
KSHB 41/Dan Cohen
A large replica of the NCAA Championship trophy sits outside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans where University of Kansas takes on the University of North Carolina for the national title on Monday, April 4, 2022.KSHB 41/Hayley Lewis
University of Kansas fans fill up the KC Live! Block in the Power & Light District to watch the NCAA Championship game on Monday, April 4, 2022.KSHB 41/Leslie DelasBour
University of Kansas fans fill up the KC Live! Block in the Power & Light District to watch the NCAA Championship game on Monday, April 4, 2022.KSHB 41/Leslie DelasBour
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next