Hunter Dickinson scores 20 to lead Kansas past Texas 86-67

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points, KJ Adams had 16 and No. 9 Kansas beat Texas 86-67 on Saturday night.

All five Kansas starters scored in double figures as Johnny Furphy contributed 16, Dajuan Harris had 14 and Nicolas Timberlake scored 13.

“Games like this where we come out really good and stay even keeled are nice," Adams said. "It’s always a good time beating my hometown team, it’s definitely fun, but hopefully we get to play them again.”

Kansas (21-6, 9-5 Big 12) separated midway through the first half with a 12-0 run to take a 28-15 lead which was highlighted by two jams. Furphy back cut on a defender and threw it down between two Longhorns which started the run.

Two minutes later, Timberlake leaped over Dylan Disu for an alley-oop slam from Harris on a two-on-one fast break. The crowd erupted and Kansas used that momentum to distance themselves and take a 45-25 lead at halftime.

“He was really good today and hit some big shots and that alley-oop was massive," Furphy said about Timberlake.

The Jayhawks outscored Texas 52-34 in the paint, which led to Kansas shooting 32 of 52 or 62% from the field. Texas shot 26 of 62 or 42% from the field.

“We played great in the first half, we were terrific, bench was good and starters were great," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "When the ball moves like that and we guard like that, you’ll be in a favorable position, especially when you’re at home.”

Texas (17-10, 6-8) was led by Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell with 12 points each.

“I give Kansas a lot of credit tonight because they played at a very elite level," Texas coach Rodney Terry said. "They were ready to play and I didn’t do a great job of having my guys ready to play as far as what it takes to play at a place like this.”

The Jayhawks' Kevin McCullar Jr. missed the game due to a lingering knee injury. Before the game, Self said McCullar is considered “week to week.” He has missed four Big 12 games this season.

“My concern is if he will play again this season,” Self said. “I'd like to have him for the postseason. I'm hoping we have him back, but I'm not thinking it's going to be tomorrow or Monday.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas: Poor shooting early haunted the Longhorns and they are now in a tie for ninth in the Big 12.

Kansas: Several dunks and a behind-the-back pass for a layup by Elmarko Jackson showcased an impressive first half from the Jayhawks. They showed that when they are hitting on all cylinders, they are as good as anyone in the country.

UP NEXT

Texas: Travels to No. 23 Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

Kansas: Hosts No. 25 BYU on Tuesday night.