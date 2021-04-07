Jayhawks assistant men's basketball coach Jerrance Howard to leave KU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas Head Coach Bill Self announced Tuesday that Jerrance Howard is leaving the Jayhawks to take an assistant coaching position under Chris Beard at the University of Texas.

“I want to thank Jerrance for all of his hard work and dedication to Kansas men’s basketball over the past eight years,” Self said. “I was fortunate to coach him at Illinois and loved the opportunity we had to coach together here at KU. He has been a member of our great staff and instrumental in the development of many players over his eight seasons. I would like to express my appreciation to Jerrance, his wife Jessica, as well as JJ and Jaya. We certainly wish them all the best.”

Howard said working for Self and being a part of Kansas basketball has been a "true privilege."

”As I look forward to my next career opportunity, I thank God for the amazing players, staff, and community I have been blessed to know during my eight seasons at KU," Howard said.

Howard is a highly respected, young coach. He was ranked No. 21 last year in ESPN’s “40 Under 40” ranking of college basketball coaches, according to a roundtable of expert analysts.

Howard also is an excellent recruiter, taking the lead to land current Jayhawks David McCormack, Jalen Wilson and Marcus Garrett to Kansas, according to the recruiting website 247 Sports. He’s also credited as the primary recruiter for Cliff Alexander and Quentin Grimes.

247 Sports also lists Howard as the recruiter for two 2021 commits – four-star point guard Bobby Pettiford, the No. 88 overall player in the country from North Carolina, and John Logan power forward Sydney Curry, the eight-ranked junior college prospect in the 2021 class.

Howard spent eight seasons at Kansas, and has been a part of six Big 12 regular-season championships, two Big 12 Tournament titles, six in-season tourney titles and seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including three Elite Eight runs and one Final Four in 2018.

Howard has seen 13 Jayhawks move on to the NBA.