Jayhawks land former Drake guard Joseph Yesufu

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks have landed another transfer player during the offseason. Joseph Yesufu, former Drake University guard, will suit up in blue and red this fall.

He made the announcement on Twitter.

Yesufu averaged 12.8 points per game this past season.

During the First Four game of the NCAA Tournament, Yesufu scored 21 points in Drake’s 53-52 win over Wichita State.

Drake would go on to lose in the First Round to Southern California. Yesufu led all scorers with 26 points in the 72-56 defeat.

Kansas finished the 2020-21 season 21-9. They were sent home in second of the NCAA Tournament round by USC, losing 85-51.