Jayhawks outscore Iona in third-place shootout, 96-83

Jacob M. Langston/AP
Iona guard Walter Clayton Jr., left, and Iona guard Joshua Duach, right, watch as Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)
Posted at 8:39 PM, Nov 28, 2021
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Christian Braun had 18 points and seven rebounds, Ochai Agbaji added 17 points, and No. 4 Kansas beat Iona 96-83 on Sunday in the first meeting between Hall of Fame coaches Bill Self and Rick Pitino.

David McCormack scored 13 points for Kansas (5-1). The Jayhawks were was coming off their first loss of the season, 74-73 to Dayton on a buzzer-beater in an ESPN Events Invitational semifinal on Friday.

Beating Pitino’s Iona team, which opened the tournament with a win over No. 10 Alabama, was enough to salvage third place in the tournament for Self’s Jayhawks.

Iona (6-2) got 14 points apiece from Tyson Jolly and Ryan Myers.

