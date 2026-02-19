Jayhawks roll over Cowboys behind Peterson's 23 points

STILLWATER, Okla. — Freshman Darryn Peterson scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half, sparking No. 8 Kansas to an 81-69 win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

Peterson, a guard who is expected to be among the first picks in the NBA draft later this year, had shot 13 for 36 from the field combined in his previous three games. He made 7 of 12 field goals against the Cowboys, including 6 of 10 3-pointers.

Tre White scored 16 points and Elmarko Jackson added 14 for Kansas. Bryson Tiller had 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and Flory Bidunga added eight points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Jayhawks (20-6, 10-3 Big 12), who made 11 of 24 3-pointers and bounced back from a blowout loss at Iowa State last Saturday.

Parsa Fallah scored 21 points and Anthony Roy added 16 for Oklahoma State (16-10, 4-9), which lost its fourth straight since a win over BYU. The Cowboys were coming off a tough overtime home loss to TCU and could have used a quality win to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume.

It was a blackout game for the Oklahoma State crowd, but about a third of the fans were wearing Kansas blue.

Oklahoma State fell behind 10-1 and went more than three minutes without a field goal to start the game. The Jayhawks ran out to a 39-16 lead before the Cowboys went on an 11-0 run. Kansas led 43-29 at the break.

The Jayhawks remained in control in the second half, despite Peterson scoring just three points. Kansas shot 48% from the field after the break to stay safely ahead.

Up next

Kansas: Hosts Cincinnati on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: Visits Colorado on Saturday.

