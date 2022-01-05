Watch
Jayhawks shed shooting slump, beat Oklahoma State, 74-63

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots between Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, left, and guard Bryce Thompson, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 10:50 PM, Jan 04, 2022
STILLWATER, Okla. — No. 6 Kansas overcame a scoreless streak of more than 9 1/2 minutes to beat Oklahoma State 74-63 in the delayed Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

David McCormack had 17 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, and Ochai Agbaji scored 16 points for the Jayhawks.

Kansas missed 19 straight shots to end the first half, allowing the Cowboys to pull even at 29-29 by halftime.

But the Jayhawks made seven straight shots during a 20-8 run early in the second half that put them back ahead by double digits.

Kansas has won eight straight.

Isaac Likekele led Oklahoma State with 16 points.

