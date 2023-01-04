Jayhawks survive another Big 12 scare, hold off Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — KJ Adams scored the last of his 16 points on a breakaway dunk with 7 seconds remaining, and No. 3 Kansas fought off Texas Tech 75-72 on Tuesday night, ending the Red Raiders' home winning streak at 29 games.

Dajuan Harris scored 18 points for the Jayhawks, who led by a dozen points early in the second half but allowed the Red Raiders to make it close at the finish.

Jalen Wilson had 14 points and Gradey Dick scored 11.

Kevin Obanor scored 26 points for Texas Tech, which had not lost at home since February of 2021.

Pop Isaacs added 18 points.