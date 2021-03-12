Kansas advances to Big 12 quarterfinals without McCormack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 26 points, Marcus Garrett added 17, and No. 11 Kansas held on after blowing most of a 20-point halftime lead to beat No. 25 Oklahoma 69-62 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Mitch Lightfoot added 11 points for the No. 2 seed Jayhawks, who played without big man David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna.

Both players were caught up in COVID-19 protocols leading up to the tournament. Kansas will play Texas in the quarterfinals. Brady Manek and Austin Reaves scored 19 points apiece to lead Oklahoma.