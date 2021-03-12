Menu

Kansas advances to Big 12 quarterfinals without McCormack

Orlin Wagner/AP
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) shoots while covered by Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) and guard De'Vion Harmon (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Posted at 10:46 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 23:46:52-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 26 points, Marcus Garrett added 17, and No. 11 Kansas held on after blowing most of a 20-point halftime lead to beat No. 25 Oklahoma 69-62 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Mitch Lightfoot added 11 points for the No. 2 seed Jayhawks, who played without big man David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna.

Both players were caught up in COVID-19 protocols leading up to the tournament. Kansas will play Texas in the quarterfinals. Brady Manek and Austin Reaves scored 19 points apiece to lead Oklahoma.

