Kansas announces staff additions for baseball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas head baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald announced Thursday afternoon additions to his coaching staff:

Brandon Scott as assistant coach/pitching coach.

Tyler Hancock as assistant coach/ hitting coach

Jon Coyne as assistant coach/recruiting coordinator

Wally Marciel as director of baseball operations, who joined the staff in 2014

“All three of these men are excellent leaders, developers and recruiters. It’s critical to bring in a group that has worked in different settings and can combine their philosophies to teach our student-athletes,” Fitzgerald said in a news release. “The knowledge and hard work this coaching staff will bring to the program will help us compete in the Big 12 on an annual basis.”

Scott, Hancock and Coyne have previously served as Division 1 and junior college level recruiting coordinators.

Scott spent the previous six seasons at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville as the recruiting coordinator/pitching coach. During his coaching career, 20 of his players have become MLB draft picks with two having gone on to become major league pitchers.

Hancock comes to Kansas after a two-year stint as an assistant coach at California Baptist University. He was a recruiting coordinator while also working with infielders, outfielders and catchers.

The program went 76-36 during his time there. California Baptist also claimed a share of the 2021 Western Athletic Conference title during the regular season. During his tenure, 19 players were selected in the MLB Draft.

Coyne spent the past four seasons at the University of New Mexico where he was the infield coach/recruiting coordinator. He has had 20 players selected to the MLB Draft during his coaching career. Coyne previously spent time as a volunteer assistant at Wichita State (2013-14).

Marciel begins his ninth season as the director of baseball operations. Before receiving the title, he spent five seasons as a pitcher from 2007-11.

