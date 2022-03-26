Kansas basketball holds off Providence, advances to Elite Eight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team edged Providence University to advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

KU guard Remy Martin, who played off the bench, led the Jayhawks in scoring with 23 points.

Early in the matchup, Martin carried the team, scoring 13 of the Jayhawks' early points.

Forward Jalen Wilson was the second-leading scorer in the game with 16 points.

The Jayhawks were dominant on defense in the first half, holding the Friars to just 17 points and posting seven blocks as a team.

Ochai Agbaji and Mitch Lighfoot, both Kansas City natives, combined for nine blocks in the game.

KU went into halftime ahead 28-17.

In the second half, the Friars charged back to put the game within reach led by guard Al Durham, who finished with 21 points.

The Jayhawks went on a nearly five-minute drought without scoring a point in the second half, prompting the comeback by the Friars.

Late in the game, KU went on a 7-0 run and ultimately pulled away to win the game.

KU will play the winner of the Iowa State-Miami game on Sunday, March 27.

The Jayhawks have now won nine Sweet 16 games under head coach Bill Self since 2004, according to KU Athletics.

In addition, KU is alone at the top as the winningest team in college basketball with 2,354 victories.

Tonight's victory over Providence moved the Jayhawks past the University of Kentucky to the top spot.