Kansas center named to 2022 Rimington Trophy watch list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas redshirt senior center Mike Novitsky was added to the 2022 Rimington Trophy watch list on Friday.

The Rimington Trophy is given to the top center in the country.

Novitsky is one of 40 centers across the division one college football landscape to receive the honor. He is only one of six centers from the Big 12 to be nominated for the award.

This is his third time to named to the Rimington watch list. Novitsky started 12 games at center for Kansas last season. He was originally a transfer from Buffalo.

The Kansas center played 799 total snaps last season. He has played 2,302 career snaps without allowing a sack per Pro Football Focus.

Novitsky will begin to make his push for the trophy when Kansas takes on Tennessee Tech starting on Sept. 2.

