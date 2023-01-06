Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps declares for NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps announced on Thursday afternoon that he had declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The redshirt junior defensive end transferred to Kansas this past season from Miami (Ohio). He had 58 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles during his 2022 campaign.

Phelps announced his decision in an instagram message.

“I want to use this message to thank my parents, family and friends. Without my teammates and coaches from Miami University at Ohio and University of Kansas, I would not have the cherished memories of our time together.” Phelps said in the post. “My dream is to play football on Sundays and I am now in position to do so. I am excited to declare for 2023 NFL Draft.”

Prospects have until Monday, Jan. 16, to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Players must have been out of high school for three years before they are eligible to declare.

The first round of the NFL Draft is set to begin in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, April 27.

The second and third round will take place on Friday, April 28. The fourth through seventh round will take place on Saturday, April 29.

