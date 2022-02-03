Kansas football adds experience with 2022 signing class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas football team locked down 14 players in their 2022 signing class on Wednesday.

Of those 14 signees, eight of them are transfers as head coach Lance Leipold adds experience to the Jayhawks football team.

Two new faces join the running back room — Sevion Morrison, a sophomore from Nebraska and Ky Thomas from Minnesota.

“Sometimes when guys leave the program, you’re not going to always replace them with a freshman, especially when you’re the youngest power five football team in the country,” Leipold said.

Other transfer players include:



Kalon Gervin, CB, (Michigan State)

Eric Gilyard, LB, (Central Florida)

Nolan Gorczyca, OL (Buffalo)

Tevita Noa, TE, (Snow College)

Lonnie Phelps, DE, (Miami, Ohio)

Craig Young, S, (Ohio State)

The five other high school players that with Kansas are:



Joey Baker, OL, Southlake, Texas

Mason Ellis, S, Mulvane, Kansas

James Livingston, OL, Dexter, Michigan

Ethan Vasko, QB, Chesapeake Virginia

Brian Dilworth, CB, Hollywood, Florida

Kaleb Purdy, S, St. Peters, Missouri

Dilworth was the only high school player to announce his signing on Wednesday.

Liepold and his staff are committing more time to look at local talent, visiting area high schools.

“It’s very important to us and we’ve been able to see quickly the quality of players," Liepold said.

The Jayhawks open up the 2022 season on Sept. 2 against Tennessee Tech.