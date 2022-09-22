Watch Now
Kansas football announces sellout crowd for home game against Duke

1st sellout since 2019 game against K-State
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) looks to throw the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 2:45 PM, Sep 22, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A 3-0 start to the season for the Kansas football team has fans fired up.

For the first time since 2019, the team announced David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is sold out for the Jayhawks' game against Duke.

KU is coming off its most impressive win in years after defeating the University of Houston Cougars 48-30.

This is only the second time in 13 years the Booth has been sold out.

Kansas' sold out game in 2019 was against K-State.

The Jayhawks kick off against the Duke Blue Devils at 11 a.m. in Lawrence, Kansas.

