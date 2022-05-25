Kansas guard Christian Braun to remain in NBA Draft, won't return for senior year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas men's basketball guard Christian Braun will remain in the NBA Draft and won't return for his senior year.

Braun, a Blue Valley Northwest graduate, made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday. He previously declared for the draft in April.

Thank you KANSAS . ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fehxcJMbkZ — Christian Braun (@Ballin25Braun) May 25, 2022

"Winning a national championship was a lifelong dream for a kid from Kansas — and we did that," Braun said in the tweet. "I'll never forget that moment, that run and the work we put in to get there."

Braun's effort in the second half of the NCAA Championship against the University of North Carolina helped the team secure the win .

In his final and most important game with the Jayhawks, he finished with 12 total points.

"While I may not be at Kansas next year, Lawrence will forever be 'home,'" Braun said.

