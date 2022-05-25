Watch
Kansas guard Christian Braun to remain in NBA Draft, won't return for senior year

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) celebrates ahead of Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) and forward Robert Jones (12) after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 10:31 PM, May 24, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas men's basketball guard Christian Braun will remain in the NBA Draft and won't return for his senior year.

Braun, a Blue Valley Northwest graduate, made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday. He previously declared for the draft in April.

"Winning a national championship was a lifelong dream for a kid from Kansas — and we did that," Braun said in the tweet. "I'll never forget that moment, that run and the work we put in to get there."

Braun's effort in the second half of the NCAA Championship against the University of North Carolina helped the team secure the win.

In his final and most important game with the Jayhawks, he finished with 12 total points.

"While I may not be at Kansas next year, Lawrence will forever be 'home,'" Braun said.

