Kansas HC Bill Self applauds Darryn Peterson's mindset despite 5-17 night against TCU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Darryn Peterson, the potential No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft, played in his first Big 12 Tournament game Thursday night and it won't be his last after KU's 78-73 win against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Peterson shot under 30% from the field, struggling to find the bottom of the net despite generating great looks for the Jayhawks all night long.

Thursday's game was a stark contrast to his ultra-efficient performance against the Kansas State Wildcats on Senior Day five days prior, when he had a field goal percentage of 67% and scored 27 points in less than 30 minutes.

Still, Kansas head coach Bill Self gave props to the young stud, who continued to attack a TCU defense that allowed almost 80 points.

"The best players have to be aggressive all the time and he's the best player," Self said.

Peterson's assertive mindset led to 16 free-throw attempts, with 12 of those coming in the second half as TCU stuck around in hopes of an upset.

The only other time Peterson has had over 10 free throw shots in a game? Jan. 3 against TCU when he shot 15 free throws.

"Sometimes aggressiveness leads to missing shots, but at least you put yourself in position to make plays," Self said.

The newly minted All-Big 12 Second Team member credited his teammates and coaches for keeping him aggressive in a night that culminated in 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Self called Thursday's back-and-forth contest a "survive and advance" type of game in his opening remarks at the podium.

Now, after passing Thursday's test, Kansas shifts its focus to a Houston Cougars squad that will be looking to avenge a 69-56 loss at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 23.

Self stated that the Jayhawks will "play more consistently with our energy tomorrow" against the Cougars.

The rematch will be on Friday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.

