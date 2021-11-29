Kansas Jayhawks football announces coaching changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks football team announced Monday that two assistant coaches will not be returning to the coaching staff.

Line coach Kwahn Drake and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson are no longer with the Jayhawks.

“I want to thank Coach Drake and Coach Jackson for their contributions to our program and for their time at the University of Kansas,” KU Head Coach Lance Leipold said in a press release.

Both coaches spent three seasons on staff with Kansas.

Senior analysts Taiwo Onatolu and Jordan Peterson have been promoted to on-field coaches.

Before serving as a senior analyst, Onatolu coached defensive ends, cornerbacks and special teams at Buffalo. Prior to joining the Bulls' coaching staff, he was the director of player personnel.

“Taiwo contributed greatly to our success at Buffalo and will thrive in this new role,” Leipold said.

In the 2020 season, Peterson coached the Kansas safeties and was the interim defensive coordinator in the Jayhawks' final game against Texas Tech.

Peterson also has experience as the Defensive Coordinator at New Mexico in 2019 under his belt.

“Jordan has a proven track record as a player and coach, and I am confident his experiences will elevate our secondary and our program,” Leipold said.

