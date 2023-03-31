Kansas Jayhawks hire Sean Snyder, son of former Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks hired Sean Snyder, son of legendary Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, as a special assistant to head coach Lance Leipold, the team announced Friday.

Welcome to the Kansas Football family, Sean Snyder 🤝



Snyder spent last season as the special teams coordinator with the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Before that, he served in a variety of roles with Kansas State, beginning his coaching career in 1994 as a part-time assistant coach for two seasons, before working in a variety of roles in the Wildcats athletic department from 1996 to 2010.

Snyder would return as a coach in 2011, serving as an assistant head coach and special teams coordinator in his father second tenure as Kansas State head coach for eight seasons.

Under Sean Snyder, the Wildcats special teams was among the best in the nation, ranking in the Top 15 of the ESPN Special Teams Efficiency rating 5 times, including being ranked the top special teams unit in 2017.

Snyder would leave Kansas State after 2019 and move on to USC, where he would serve as the Trojans special teams coordinator for two seasons.

Snyder also played under his father, where he earned All-American honors as a punter in his senior year.

