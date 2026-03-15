Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball land No. 4 seed in NCAA East Region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks will start their NCAA Tournament dreams as the No. 4 seed in the NCAA’s East Region.

The Jayhawks (23-10) will take on the No. 13-seeded California Baptist University (25-8) on Friday in San Diego. The time of the game will be announced later Sunday.

Bill Self’s team finished third in the Big 12 regular season standings and earned a double bye in the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship this week in Kansas City, Missouri. After defeating TCU 78-73 in the quarterfinal, the Jayhawks struggled against Houston in the semifinal, falling 69-47.

