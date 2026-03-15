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Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball land No. 4 seed in NCAA East Region

B12 TCU Kansas Basketball
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas head coach Bill Self is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.
B12 TCU Kansas Basketball
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks will start their NCAA Tournament dreams as the No. 4 seed in the NCAA’s East Region.

The Jayhawks (23-10) will take on the No. 13-seeded California Baptist University (25-8) on Friday in San Diego. The time of the game will be announced later Sunday.

Bill Self’s team finished third in the Big 12 regular season standings and earned a double bye in the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship this week in Kansas City, Missouri. After defeating TCU 78-73 in the quarterfinal, the Jayhawks struggled against Houston in the semifinal, falling 69-47.

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