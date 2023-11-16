Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels plans to return for 2024 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels had big dreams heading into this year’s football season, and while his team has already posted seven wins, he’s watched many of them from the sideline.

Saddled with a back injury, the junior has missed several key games as the Jayhawks continued Big 12 play.

“Jayhawk Nation, I want to thank you for your support and well wishes as I battle back from injury,” he said in a social media post.

Daniels said it was “incredibly difficult” to be away from the field and believes the adversity of returning from injury will help him “come back even stronger.”

“Kansas is a very special place to me, and I will be back next season to continue to move the program forward under Coach Leipold,” Daniels wrote. “Rock Chalk!”

Daniels has started 21 games for the Jayhawks over the last four seasons, but only three this year. He last saw action when KU hosted BYU on Sept. 23.

In his breakout season last year, Daniels started nine games, throwing for more than 2,000 yards and connecting on 18 touchdowns versus only four interceptions. He rushed for another 425 yards on 77 attempts, finding the end zone on seven of those carries.

