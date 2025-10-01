Kansas Jayhawks to play first-ever college football game at London’s Wembley Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks' football schedule next season will include a special trip across the pond.

The school made it official Wednesday that the team will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Union Jack Classic on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Wembley Stadium has served as host for some of the most iconic events in history, but the KU-ASU game will be the venue’s first-ever college football game.

“This is the perfect moment in time for Kansas Football to blaze an uncharted trail to historic Wembley Stadium in London,” KU Director of Athletics Travis Goff said in Wednesday’s announcement . “This opportunity is reflective of the growth and trajectory of our football program and the entire University, and will provide our fans and student-athletes an unprecedented experience.”

Kansas Athletics

KU has established a website where fans looking to score tickets can learn more about the game. Pre-sale tickets to various groups of Kansas ticket holders open as early as Monday, Oct. 6.

“We are thrilled to take Kansas Football internationally to London for the 2026 Union Jack Classic,” said head coach Lance Leipold. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our student-athletes to travel and play internationally in the first-ever college football game at Wembley Stadium. We’re excited to be part of college football’s international growth in its infancy, as the sport continues to expand globally.”

Kansas will be the “home team” in the London game. Goff says the team will still play six home games next year at the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

—