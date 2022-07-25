Kansas S Kenny Logan Jr. named to Thorpe award watchlist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. was named to the Jim Thorpe preseason watch list on Monday. Logan is one of 35 defensive backs to receive the honor.

The senior joins fellow Big 12 defensive backs Julius Brents of Kansas State and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of TCU on the list.

Logan becomes only the second player from Kansas to be named to the watch list since Darrell Stuckey 2009.

The senior safety was named the to the All-Big 12 preseason team. He was also All-Big 12 second team last season while leading all safeties with 113 tackles both nationally and in the Big 12.

In addition to the 113 tackles, Logan Jr. played in 12 games during his 2021 campaign.

He had six pass breakups, one interception and two forced fumbles. Logan Jr. also had a career-high 15 tackles against TCU.

Kansas opens the season at home against Tennessee Tech on Sept. 2.

