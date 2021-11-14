Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

Kansas snaps losing skid and stuns Texas 57-56 in OT

KU snaps 56-game losing streak in Big 12 road games.
items.[0].image.alt
Chuck Burton/AP
Kansas players celebrate their 57-56 win over Texas in overtime of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Kansas Texas Football
Posted at 11:41 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 00:41:57-05

AUSTIN, Texas — Jalon Daniel hit Jared Casey on a scrambling pass for a 2-point conversion in overtime and Kansas stunned Texas 57-56 Saturday night to snap their eight-game losing streak this season and a 56-game losing streak in Big 12 road games over the past 13 years.

Texas scored first in overtime and Kansas answered with Devin Neal's 2-yard touchdown run.

First-year coach Lance Leipold then immediately decided to go for Kansas' first Big 12 road win since 2008. Texas started 4-1 under first-year coach Steve Sarkisian, but has now lost five in a row for the first time since 1956.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage