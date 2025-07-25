Kansas University men's basketball coach Bill Self had 2 stents inserted Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KU men's basketball coach Bill Self had two stents inserted Thursday and expects to be released from the hospital soon.

A news release from Kansas Athletics Thursday night stated Self "felt unwell and experienced some concerning symptoms Thursday."

He was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital and had two stents inserted.

"The procedure went very well, and he is expected to make a full recovery," the news release states. "He is in good spirits and expects to be released from the hospital soon.”

Self dealt with a heart problem just before the 2023 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament. He did not coach during the Big 12 tournament or the NCAA Men's National Basketball Tournament.

Self is the winningest coach in Kansas men's basketball history.

His KU teams have won 609 games since Self took over the program in 2003.

They won NCAA Men's Basketball championships in 2008 and 2022.

Self was selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

