Kansas women's basketball dominates Georgia Tech, advances to 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas women's basketball team is advancing in the NCAA Women's Division I Basketball Tournament.

KU dominated Georgia Tech Friday evening winning 77-58.

The Jayhawks got off to a hot start in the first quarter going on a 10-0 run before the Yellow Jackets charged back.

Georgia Tech went on a 22-3 run and led 22-13 after the first quarter.

However, the Jayhawks bounced back in the second quarter with a 14-3 run and led 34-31 at halftime.

KU didn't look back in the second half, gathering a dominant lead in the final minutes. They out scored the Yellowjackets 43-27 in the second half.

Guard Holly Kersgieter led KU in scoring with 19 points.

Forward Ioanna Chatzileonti was the second-leading scorer with 15 points.

The Jayhawks will play either Stanford or Montana State on Sunday, March 20.