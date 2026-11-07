Kaufman-Renn scores 17 and No. 17 Kansas routs Middle Tennessee 89-45

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 17 points in 18 minutes and led No. 17 Kansas to an 89-45 rout of Middle Tennessee on Friday night.

Kaufman-Renn, a fifth-year senior who transferred from Purdue, shot 7 for 8 from the field and grabbed four rebounds. Through two games with Kansas (2-0), he is 11 for 13 from the field.

His efficiency helped pace the Jayhawks, who shot a blistering 63% in the game while holding Middle Tennessee to just 25%.

Fifth-year center Christian Reeves added 10 points for Kansas.

The Jayhawks were particularly effective in the paint, using their size to outscore the Blue Raiders 48-16. They also pulled down 32 defensive rebounds to limit second chances.

The Kansas bench chipped in 46 points to help keep Middle Tennessee at bay and build the lead to as many as 50 points in the second half.

Middle Tennessee (1-1) had one player, Eli Rice, finish in double figures. He led the team with 11 points.

The Jayhawks got off to a hot start and built a 36-14 lead by halftime. Their stifling defense limited the Blue Raiders to just 18.8% from the field in the first period and forced 10 turnovers.

Going into the final television timeout before the break, the Blue Raiders had 12 points and 12 fouls.

Kansas converted 16 Middle Tennessee turnovers into 28 points.

Up next

Middle Tennessee: Begins a two-game homestand against Evansville on Tuesday night.

Kansas: Travels to Chicago to face Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday night.