KU Athletics reaches deal to wear XRP cryptocurrency patch on all team uniforms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Athletics announced Wednesday that there will be a cryptocurrency patch on all team uniforms starting this fall, as part of a "multi-year partnership" with San Francisco-based tech company Ripple.

Through the agreement with Ripple, in collaboration with college sports marketing company Learfield, XRP Cryptocurrency will be featured on all Kansas Athletics team uniforms, marking the first time a cryptocurrency has been integrated into the jersey of a major college athletics program.

A shared commitment to innovation and excellence. 🤝



Kansas Athletics is proud to announce a new groundbreaking partnership with Ripple, bringing the XRP brand to Jayhawk uniforms. pic.twitter.com/ucTnIk12QG — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) July 8, 2026

"This era of college athletics demands innovative, forward-thinking partnerships," said Travis Goff, director of athletics at KU. "Ripple recognizes the unique reach and passion of the Jayhawk community, and we're proud they have chosen Kansas Athletics as a premier platform to introduce XRP to millions of sports fans. Having the XRP logo displayed on our Jayhawk uniforms reflects a shared commitment to innovation and excellence."

Kansas men's basketball head coach Bill Self also commented on the partnership, calling it "an important day for all of Kansas Athletics."

According to KU Athletics, Ripple will also fund financial and technology education programs for KU student-athletes and the campus community, as well as expand its existing talent pipeline connecting Kansas graduates to careers across the technology industry.

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