KU baseball to resume Super Regional play Monday after suspension due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional between the Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma Sooners will resume Monday afternoon, after the weather suspended the game Sunday night.

Sunday's game was delayed from the start due to rain and lightning in the Lawrence area.

The game eventually started, but was later suspended with the Sooners leading KU 8-1 in the third inning.

KU lost the Super Regional opener on Saturday night 8-1.

Game 2 will resume at 12:02 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark.

According to KU, gates will open one hour prior to first pitch.

If Kansas wins Game 2, a third game will be played. That game would begin at 4:06 p.m.

KU baseball also posted that if fans left their chair in The Backyard, it can be picked up on Monday.