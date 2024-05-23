Watch Now
KU basketball to take on Duke in Vegas Showdown on Nov. 26

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates after a play with Kansas guard Nicolas Timberlake (25) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Samford in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)
Posted at 1:49 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 14:49:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas Men's Basketball team will take on Duke in the Vegas Showdown on Nov. 26, 2024.

The match-up is part of a doubleheader, with Furman playing Seattle in Vegas, as well.

Both games will be played at the T-Mobile Arena.

The doubleheader continues as Furman plays Kansas in Lawrence on Saturday, Nov. 30. Duke will host Seattle on Nov. 29.

Start times for the games and information on how to tune in will be announced by ESPN this summer.

The Blue Devils lead in overall victories over the Jayhawks 8-5, but KU has won four of the past five games between the teams.


