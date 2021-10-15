Watch
KU grads among pilots making flyover at Saturday football game

Dave Kaup/Getty Images
Memorial Stadium empties after the game between the University of Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern University Wildcats on August 30, 2003 in Lawrence, Kansas. Northwestern defeated Kansas 28-20.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 13:00:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks football team will be flying high just before Saturday’s game against Texas Tech University at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Four F-16 aircraft stationed from the 149th Fighter Wing in San Antonio, Texas, will complete a flyover 10 minutes before kickoff of the 3 p.m. game.

Two University of Kansas graduates will be among the pilots flying over the stadium.

The game marks the 109th Homecoming game for the Jayhawks.

A practice run of the flyover was set for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

The Jayhawks football team holds a 1-4 record so far this season.

