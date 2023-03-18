KU head coach Bill Self to miss Saturday's NCAA Tournament 2nd round game vs Arkansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas Men's Basketball head coach Bill Self will miss the team's NCAA Tournament second round game against Arkansas, according to a release from Kansas Athletics Communications.

In Self's absence, assistant coach Norm Roberts will once again act as head coach during the game.

"Self has been with the team during its time at the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines and his status remains day-to-day," the release said.

Self was hospitalized on March 9, due to chest tightness and balance concerns. He underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries.

Self missed the entirety of the Big 12 Tournament after being hospitalized.

The KU coach also missed Thursday's game against Howard, which resulted in a 96-68 victory for the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks and the Razorbacks tip off at 4:15 p.m. Central Time on Saturday.