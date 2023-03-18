Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

KU head coach Bill Self to miss Saturday's NCAA Tournament 2nd round game vs Arkansas

Bill Self
Reed Hoffmann/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas finished the season No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll, receiving 63 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
Bill Self
Posted at 10:50 AM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 11:56:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas Men's Basketball head coach Bill Self will miss the team's NCAA Tournament second round game against Arkansas, according to a release from Kansas Athletics Communications.

In Self's absence, assistant coach Norm Roberts will once again act as head coach during the game.

"Self has been with the team during its time at the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines and his status remains day-to-day," the release said.

Self was hospitalized on March 9, due to chest tightness and balance concerns. He underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries.

Self missed the entirety of the Big 12 Tournament after being hospitalized.

The KU coach also missed Thursday's game against Howard, which resulted in a 96-68 victory for the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks and the Razorbacks tip off at 4:15 p.m. Central Time on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.