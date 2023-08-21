KU Jayhawks to play exhibition game to raise money for Maui wildfires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team has participated several times in the Maui Invitational Basketball Tournament over the years, becoming familiar with the area.

As the island continues its recovery from the deadly wildfires earlier this month that swept through Lahaina, support from the mainland continues to pour in.

Among the sources of support will be an exhibition game scheduled for Oct. 29 between the Jayhawks and the University of Illinois from the State Farm Center in Urbana.

Proceeds from the game, which starts at 5 p.m., will be donated to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

The game will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network.

“For decades, the Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have been very important to college basketball, and our thoughts and prayers go to that entire community as they recover from such a tragic event,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said in a release last Friday. “[Illinois coach Brad Underwood] and I discussed how our private scrimmage could become an exhibition game to raise money to benefit the so many affected by the recent catastrophic fires in Maui. We both felt this would be a great way for our programs to create awareness to help this cause.”

The Jayhawks are tentatively scheduled to play in this fall’s Maui Invitational in November.

