KU men's basketball advances to NCAA Championship after defeating Villanova

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team defeated Villanova 81-65 in the Final Four on Saturday.

The Jayhawks (32-6) will face the winner of the University of North Carolina-Duke game on Monday night.

KU took an early lead in the game and held it.

At the half: 40-29 Kansas

David McCormack leading the Jayhawks with 13 pts, Agbaji right behind with 12 (All 3 pointers) Kansas shooting 48.4% from the field, Villanova 34.5%#MarchMadness #FinalFour — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) April 2, 2022

But despite an impressive performance from KU, Villanova forced the Jayhawks to fight to keep ahead.

KU guard and Kansas City native Ochai Agbaji took a leading role in the win, scoring 21 points on the day, and David McCormack led the team in points, scoring 25.

Agbaji sunk six out of seven three-point shots, which is the best three-point percentage in any men's Final Four game in history, according to the NCAA.

Hard to outshine a guy who goes 6-7 form beyond the arc but David McCormack is the MVP here tonight. 9-11, 23 points and 1 rebound short of a double double with just under 2 minutes left. — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) April 3, 2022

KU last won the national championship in 2008.

“We’re gonna try to make history on Monday,” Self said about the oncoming championship in a post-game interview.