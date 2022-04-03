Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

KU men's basketball advances to NCAA Championship after defeating Villanova

NCAA Kansas Villanova Basketball
Brynn Anderson/AP
Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) works under the hoop against Villanova guard Caleb Daniels (14) during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NCAA Kansas Villanova Basketball
Posted at 7:09 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 20:27:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team defeated Villanova 81-65 in the Final Four on Saturday.

The Jayhawks (32-6) will face the winner of the University of North Carolina-Duke game on Monday night.

KU took an early lead in the game and held it.

But despite an impressive performance from KU, Villanova forced the Jayhawks to fight to keep ahead.

KU guard and Kansas City native Ochai Agbaji took a leading role in the win, scoring 21 points on the day, and David McCormack led the team in points, scoring 25.

Agbaji sunk six out of seven three-point shots, which is the best three-point percentage in any men's Final Four game in history, according to the NCAA.

KU last won the national championship in 2008.

“We’re gonna try to make history on Monday,” Self said about the oncoming championship in a post-game interview.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!