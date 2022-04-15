KU men's basketball team holds annual banquet after winning NCAA Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The celebration continued Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse for the University of Kansas men's basketball team.

The team held it's annual basketball banquet on James Naismith court inside the historic venue.

And the KU men’s basketball senior trio of Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot were all named co-winners of the 2022 Danny Manning Mr. Jayhawk Award.

Players, coaches, staff, families and donors were invited to honor the team just 10 days after the Jayhawks won the national title at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I haven’t come down yet and I don’t know that I want to,” KU head coach Bill Self told the crowd.

KU displayed all the trophies the 2022 team won during the season on stage: the Big 12 regular-season, the Big 12 Tournament, the NCAA Midwest Region and the NCAA title.

Self was also presented with the NABC National Championshp trophy given to the team that finishes number one in the USA Today/Coaches' Poll at the end of each season.

“You work so hard for a common cause and you actually do it," Self said. "You feel elation, but you also feel overwhelmed and humbled."

KU play-by-play man Brian Hanni hosted the event. KU Athletic Director Travis Goff also addressed the crowd. Self summed up the accomplishments of his 2021-22 team.

"This team will go down as loved as any team in the 120-plus years of history at this school," Self said. "The players that come here are caretakers in the period of time they are here, and what a great job this group has done as caretakers.”

