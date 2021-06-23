KU to host Kentucky in 2022 Big12/SEC Challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team will host the Kentucky Wildcats in the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge that will feature 10 games played on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
All 10 of the Big 12's teams and 10 of the SEC's teams will participate in the event. Last season, the SEC won the challenge by winning five of the nine games played.
Kansas lost to No. 18 Tennessee 80 to 61 in last year’s competition.
Here’s a list of the other games:
- Baylor at Alabama
- West Virginia at Arkansas
- Oklahoma at Auburn
- Oklahoma State at Florida
- Kentucky at Kansas
- LSU at TCU
- Kansas State at Ole Miss
- Mississippi State at Texas Tech
- Missouri at Iowa State
- Tennessee at Texas