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KU’s Bill Self addresses coaching future, health following Sunday's loss

NCAA St Johns Kansas Basketball
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Kansas head coach Bill Self motions towards the court during the first half of a game between Kansas and St. John's in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 22, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
NCAA St Johns Kansas Basketball
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bill Self’s Kansas Jayhawks battled back in Sunday’s NCAA Round of 32 game vs St. John’s only to fall in heartbreak at the buzzer.

It’s the latest chapter in Self’s top-of-the-game coaching career that’s spanned decades.

Self spoke about that career with reporters following Sunday’s last-second, 67-65 nail-biter.

"I haven’t really gone through much on the court. I have gone through some stuff off the court. I’ll get back and get with family, and visit, and see what’s going on. I love what I do. I need to be able to do it where I’m feeling good and healthy to do it fairly well. I’ll get back home and it will all be discussed," Self told reporters.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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