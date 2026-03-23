KU’s Bill Self addresses coaching future, health following Sunday's loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bill Self’s Kansas Jayhawks battled back in Sunday’s NCAA Round of 32 game vs St. John’s only to fall in heartbreak at the buzzer.

It’s the latest chapter in Self’s top-of-the-game coaching career that’s spanned decades.

Self spoke about that career with reporters following Sunday’s last-second, 67-65 nail-biter .

Bill Self was asked about his future as the Head Coach of #kubball



Here was his full response #RockChalk @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/pRyIzlOKxY — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) March 23, 2026

"I haven’t really gone through much on the court. I have gone through some stuff off the court. I’ll get back and get with family, and visit, and see what’s going on. I love what I do. I need to be able to do it where I’m feeling good and healthy to do it fairly well. I’ll get back home and it will all be discussed," Self told reporters.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

