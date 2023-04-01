KU’s Jalen Wilson named 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame awarded Kansas Jayhawk Jalen Wilson the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year honor Saturday.
Huge congrats to @thejalenwilson for winning the @hoophallu #ErvingAward for Small Forward of the Year! pic.twitter.com/yL5Burulau— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) April 1, 2023
Wilson averaged 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and maintained a 43% field goal percentage throughout the season, per ESPN.
His résumé also includes a national championship and unanimous selection as this year’s Big 12 Player of the Year.
missed @thejalenwilson on @CollegeGameDay?— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) April 1, 2023
watch him accept the #ErvingAward live from Houston 👇
(via @espn) pic.twitter.com/YSFiqfCp8H
The four other Erving Award nominees include Brandon Miller (Alabama), Julian Strawther (Gonzaga), Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)
