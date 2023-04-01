KU’s Jalen Wilson named 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame awarded Kansas Jayhawk Jalen Wilson the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year honor Saturday.

Wilson averaged 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and maintained a 43% field goal percentage throughout the season, per ESPN.

His résumé also includes a national championship and unanimous selection as this year’s Big 12 Player of the Year.

The four other Erving Award nominees include Brandon Miller (Alabama), Julian Strawther (Gonzaga), Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)

—