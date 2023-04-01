Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

KU’s Jalen Wilson named 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year

NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Associated Press
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball
Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 16:27:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame awarded Kansas Jayhawk Jalen Wilson the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year honor Saturday.

Wilson averaged 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and maintained a 43% field goal percentage throughout the season, per ESPN.

His résumé also includes a national championship and unanimous selection as this year’s Big 12 Player of the Year.

The four other Erving Award nominees include Brandon Miller (Alabama), Julian Strawther (Gonzaga), Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!