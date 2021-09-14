Leipold sees positives in road loss to Coastal Carolina

LAWRENCE, Kan. — On paper and in the highlights it might have looked like a typical Kansas Football setback on Friday night - one Jayhawk fans are all too familiar with.

Yet, despite the 49-22 loss to Coastal Carolina, KU almost matched the Chanticleers in yardage total.

And there's more.

"The interesting part of this is, we lost by 27 points and we punted twice and we didn't turn the ball over," said KU Head Coach Lance Leipold. "Think about that."

It's true, Kansas played nearly mistake-free football on offense.

"I don't know if I've ever been part of a game like that," Leipold said.

Of course, one of those punts was blocked, resulting in a Coastal touchdown.

Leipold liked what his junior quarterback didn't do (turn the ball over) and what he did. Jason Bean threw for 189 yards and rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

"I thought his play took a step in the right direction," Leipold said. "That's going to give us encouragement of what we can be offensively."

The schedule only continues to ramp up for KU as the Jayhawks open Big 12 play Saturday with a home game against Baylor.

"We're doing some things there. But no we've got to finish," Leipold said. "We've got to be better."