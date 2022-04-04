'Load the wagons': Kansas Jayhawks' Bill Self pays tribute to father

NEW ORLEANS — It's Bill Self's third National Championship Game but his first without Bill Self, Sr.

The father of the Hall of Fame coach passed away in January.

"I've talked to him a lot," said Self when asked about if he's thinking of his father during this NCAA Tournament run.

"He used to get on me a lot because he'd say 'Well, thanks for calling, hadn't heard from you in awhile,' and I'm like 'Dad, you have a phone too. They call out both ways'", laughed Self.

Self has said his dad's favorite quote was "Don't worry about the mules, just load the wagons."

It's in reference to just getting the job done.

"I actually have probably talked to him more in the last couple months than I probably did when he was still living," said Self.

