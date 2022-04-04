Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

'Load the wagons': Kansas Jayhawks' Bill Self pays tribute to father

NCAA Final Four Villanova Basketball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Brynn Anderson/AP
Kansas head coach Bill Self views his team during practice for the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 1, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NCAA Final Four Villanova Basketball
Posted at 1:15 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 14:15:00-04

NEW ORLEANS — It's Bill Self's third National Championship Game but his first without Bill Self, Sr.

The father of the Hall of Fame coach passed away in January.

"I've talked to him a lot," said Self when asked about if he's thinking of his father during this NCAA Tournament run.

"He used to get on me a lot because he'd say 'Well, thanks for calling, hadn't heard from you in awhile,' and I'm like 'Dad, you have a phone too. They call out both ways'", laughed Self.

Self has said his dad's favorite quote was "Don't worry about the mules, just load the wagons."

It's in reference to just getting the job done.

"I actually have probably talked to him more in the last couple months than I probably did when he was still living," said Self.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!