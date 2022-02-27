Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

No. 10 Baylor rallies to beat No. 5 Kansas 80-70 in Big 12

David McCormack, Flo Thamba, Matthew Mayer
Ray Carlin/AP
Kansas forward David McCormack, center, and Baylor guard Matthew Mayer try to get possession of the ball as Baylor forward Flo Thamba, left, watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
David McCormack, Flo Thamba, Matthew Mayer
Posted at 11:06 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 00:06:50-05

WACO, Texas — Flo Thamba had 18 points, Jeremy Sochan had 17 and 10th-ranked Baylor overcame a big early deficit to beat No. 5 Kansas 80-70.

The 24-5 Bears avenged an embarrassing loss from three weeks earlier and kept the Jayhawks from clinching a share of their 20th Big 12 title.

Baylor trailed by as many as 13 points before halftime and didn't take a lead until opening minute of the second half.

Ochai Agbaji had 27 points for the 23-5 Jayhawks, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Baylor,the defending national and Big 12 champions, lost 83-59 in Lawrence on Feb. 5.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!