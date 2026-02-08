Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No. 11 Kansas beats Utah 71-59 with top-ranked Arizona looming Monday

James Okonkwo, Flory Bidunga
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas forward Flory Bidunga (40) drives around Utah forward James Okonkwo (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
James Okonkwo, Flory Bidunga
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Flory Bidunga had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks and No. 11 Kansas beat Utah 71-59 on Saturday to take a seven-game winning streak into its Monday night home showdown with top-ranked Arizona.

Trey White added 16 points for Kansas (18-5, 8-2 Big 12). Darryn Peterson had 14. and Melvin Council 11.

Keanu Dawes led Utah (9-14, 1-9) with 20 points. Terrence Brown added 16. and Don McHenry had 12. The Utes have list five straight.

The Jayhawks led 38-31 at halftime and didn’t take a double-digit lead until Council hit a short jumper midway through the second half. That was part of a 10-0 run, capped by a thunderous dunk by Peterson that made it 60-44.

Up next

Utah: Hosts No. 8 Houston on Tuesday night.

Kansas: Hosts No. 1 Arizona on Monday night.

