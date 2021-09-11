Watch
No. 17 Coastal Carolina wins third straight over Kansas 49-22

Kansas falls to 1-1 on the season
Nell Redmond/AP
Kansas coach Lance Leipold watches the team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
CONWAY, S.C. — Reese White ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns, Grayson McCall threw for two scores and ran for a third and No. 17 Coastal Carolina beat Kansas for the third straight season, 49-22 on Friday night.

Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Chanticleers won for the 13th time in their last 14 games.

The Jayhawks cut things to 28-22 midway through the third quarter after quarterback Jason Bean ran for two long touchdowns.

But White added his final two touchdowns after that as Coastal Carolina opened up a big lead.

