Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16  Closings/Delays
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

No. 21 Kansas' Darryn Peterson will miss 7th straight game vs. No. 5 UConn with hamstring injury

Kansas North Carolina Basketball
Chris Seward/AP
Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, right, drives against North Carolina guard Seth Trimble, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Kansas North Carolina Basketball
Posted

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Darryn Peterson will not play for No. 21 Kansas against fifth-ranked UConn at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night, Jayhawks coach Bill Self said.

“He is very close,” Self said in a social media post. “He has worked his butt off, but he is still not 100 percent. He is day-to-day.”

The star freshman played the first two games of the season, a blowout of Green Bay and a loss at North Carolina, but this will be his seventh game missed with an injured hamstring. Peterson sat out a loss to Duke at Madison Square Garden in New York and three games last week at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

The Jayhawks still managed to go 3-0 over power conference schools without Peterson.

Peterson was widely considered the nation’s No. 1 recruit coming out of high school, and many NBA mock drafts have pegged the 6-foot-5 guard as the first pick for the June draft. Peterson has flashed that potential in limited chances, scoring 21 points in 22 minutes against Green Bay and 22 points in 28 minutes against the Tar Heels.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope 2025