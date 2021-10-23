Watch
No. 3 Oklahoma holds off Kansas 35-23 behind Williams' runs

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. tackles Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Oklahoma Kansas Football
Posted at 4:27 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 17:27:40-04

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Caleb Williams threw two touchdown pass, ran 40-yards for a score on a pivotal fourth down and No. 3 Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas 35-23 and avoid an enormous upset.

The Sooners trailed by double figures on two occasions — including 10-0 at the half —- but outscored the Jayhawks 35-13 in the second half to win their 16th straight game.

Jason Bean passed for 246 yards and a score for Kansas, which led 17-7 late in the third quarter.

A 66-yard run by Trevon West sparked the Oklahoma offense after that. and scored two plays later for their first lead, 21-17, early in the fourth quarter.

